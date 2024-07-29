85°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
8am- Accident. Left lane blocked I-10 EB at La182
8am- Accident. Left lane blocked on I-110 SB at Capitol Access Rd
7:40am- Right lane blocked on I-110 SB at Capitol Access Rd
