TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day. 

8am- Accident. Left lane blocked I-10 EB at La182

8am- Accident. Left lane blocked on I-110 SB at Capitol Access Rd

7:40am- Right lane blocked on I-110 SB at Capitol Access Rd

