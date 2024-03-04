TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

9:45 a.m.: I-10 westbound at LA-22 in Sorrento is CLOSED due to a crash - Traffic is at a standstill

8:08 a.m.: Wreck on I-10 Eastbound at Acadian leaving two left lanes blocked and heavy delays past LA 415 before the MSRB

CLEARED - DELAYS REMAIN

