TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Commute

1 hour 17 minutes ago Monday, February 26 2024 Feb 26, 2024 February 26, 2024 5:37 AM February 26, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

5:30 a.m.: Wreck on LA 1 Southbound between I-10 and Phillip's Lane leaving left lane blocked and delays building on I-10 WB @ MSRB  **CLEARED**

