53°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
-
Trending News
5:30 a.m.: Wreck on LA 1 Southbound between I-10 and Phillip's Lane leaving left lane blocked and delays building on I-10 WB @ MSRB **CLEARED**
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal - Colon Cancer Coalition
-
Livingston Parish officials say no burn ban coming despite large fire Saturday
-
Man shot to death in parking lot of Florida Boulevard shopping plaza,...
-
Chili and Salsa Cook-Off coming to Zachary on Saturday, March 9
-
Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals hosts annual convention amid pageant controversy