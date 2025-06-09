TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Major change comes Tuesday for motorists on La. 70 near Sunshine Bridge

SORRENTO — Louisiana highway crews are preparing for a major lane shift for traffic between Sorrento and the Sunshine Bridge.

Early Tuesday, La. 70 traffic moving westbound from La. 22 will use the outside lane of the previous alignment while motorists going east from the Sunshine Bridge will move onto newly constructed lanes. With the change, access to other roads and to driveways will be adjusted.

Road crews will also take out the traffic signal at La. 70's intersection with La. 3125 and move traffic through a roundabout.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development say the work is required to wrap up work on the median and to put down the final layer of asphalt on La. 70.

Loads wider than 12 feet will not be allowed in the upcoming phase of the work.

The highway department says work should be completed by the end of the summer.