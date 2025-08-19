93°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes clear on I-10 East near Perkins after wreck backed up traffic to Port Allen

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Traffic was backed up to Port Allen Tuesday after the left lane on I-10 East was shut down due to a wreck around 2 p.m. 

All lanes were reopened around 3:15 p.m.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. 

