TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: La. 70 near Raymond Tullier Road in Ascension Parish closed due to downed lines
SORRENTO — La. 70 near Raymond Tullier Road in Ascension Parish was closed in both directions Wednesday morning.
The closure was caused by downed power lines.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, there is no estimated time for the road to reopen.
