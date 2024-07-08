TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: La. 42 reopened at La. 930 in Prairieville after multi-car crash

PRAIRIEVILLE — The westbound lane of La. 42 at La. 930 was shut down Monday after a multi-vehicle crash. It has since reopened.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash left drivers and passengers with minor injuries and to expect delays when traveling in the area.

Ascension Parish Fire also responded to the crash.