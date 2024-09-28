89°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: LA-1 North closed due to vehicle fire
PORT ALLEN — LA-1 northbound lanes are closed due to a cement truck fire near Phillips Lane before the Intracoastal Bridge.
No injuries have been reported, according to officials.
Congestion has reached 2 miles. All northbound traffic is being diverted onto the service road.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dunham Tigers ride big plays over Ascension Catholic
-
Olympic champion commits to LSU's gymnastics team
-
'I hadn't put that much thought into the post:' Higgins discusses deleted...
-
Naked man seen crashing his SUV into a truck in a parking...
-
Two Walker High students arrested for menacing after alleged conversation about 'shooting...