TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 closed at Holden exit due to vehicle fire

2 hours 46 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, June 21 2024 Jun 21, 2024 June 21, 2024 3:16 PM June 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOLDEN — Interstate 12 westbound at the Holden exit has been closed due to a vehicle fire, the Albany Police Department said Friday afternoon.

First responders are on the scene and working to clear the roadways. Police ask that commuters avoid the area by taking alternate routes.

