TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 still blocked near Plank Road from overnight semi-truck crash

Tuesday, October 21 2025 4:35 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — All lanes of I-110 southbound are still blocked near Plank Road after a semi-truck jackknifed and stalled on the interstate. 

The stalled truck was first reported around 1 a.m. By 4:30 p.m., the roadway was still closed. 

Southbound traffic is backed up several miles, approaching Chippewa Avenue.

