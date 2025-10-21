78°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 still blocked near Plank Road from overnight semi-truck crash
BATON ROUGE — All lanes of I-110 southbound are still blocked near Plank Road after a semi-truck jackknifed and stalled on the interstate.
The stalled truck was first reported around 1 a.m. By 4:30 p.m., the roadway was still closed.
Southbound traffic is backed up several miles, approaching Chippewa Avenue.
