TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 still blocked near Plank Road from overnight semi-truck crash

BATON ROUGE — All lanes of I-110 southbound are still blocked near Plank Road after a semi-truck jackknifed and stalled on the interstate.

The stalled truck was first reported around 1 a.m. By 4:30 p.m., the roadway was still closed.

Southbound traffic is backed up several miles, approaching Chippewa Avenue.