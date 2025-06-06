93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 southbound open after load of white powder spills onto interstate

37 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, June 06 2025 Jun 6, 2025 June 06, 2025 3:47 PM June 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A spilled load blocked the right lane of Interstate 110 going southbound near Hollywood Street for multiple hours Friday afternoon.

Firefighters are still working to determine exactly what the substance is, officials said. The spilled white powder appears to be on I-110 from Hollywood to Chippewa Street.

The spill was discovered about 1:40 p.m. By 3:45 p.m., the road was reopened.

