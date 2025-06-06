TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 southbound open after load of white powder spills onto interstate

BATON ROUGE - A spilled load blocked the right lane of Interstate 110 going southbound near Hollywood Street for multiple hours Friday afternoon.

Firefighters are still working to determine exactly what the substance is, officials said. The spilled white powder appears to be on I-110 from Hollywood to Chippewa Street.

The spill was discovered about 1:40 p.m. By 3:45 p.m., the road was reopened.