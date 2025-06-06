93°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 southbound open after load of white powder spills onto interstate
BATON ROUGE - A spilled load blocked the right lane of Interstate 110 going southbound near Hollywood Street for multiple hours Friday afternoon.
Firefighters are still working to determine exactly what the substance is, officials said. The spilled white powder appears to be on I-110 from Hollywood to Chippewa Street.
Trending News
The spill was discovered about 1:40 p.m. By 3:45 p.m., the road was reopened.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Investigation leads to arrest, seizure of approximately 170 lethal fentanyl doses
-
St. Jude Giveaway Noon News 06062025
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Backups on Airline Highway after crash near Siegen Lane
-
Tangipahoa inmate back in custody after walking off job site Thursday afternoon
-
2une In Previews: Councilman's 'Father's in 5' event
Sports Video
-
Louisiana natives return home to suit up for the New Orleans Saints
-
A local Team USA weightlifter has become a rising star on the...
-
High school football teams take on 7 on 7 summer league
-
Rougarou win season opener
-
New study says Super Bowl LIX brought in $1.25 billion, supported 10,000...