Team 2 Traffic: I-10 westbound closed at Whiskey Bay due to vehicle fire; congestion approaching 3 miles

Thursday, October 10 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WHISKEY BAY — A vehicle fire on Interstate 10 westbound closed down all lanes of traffic near Whiskey Bay on Thursday.

I-10 West is closed on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge near Mile Marker 129 due to the blaze. Congestion is approaching 3 miles.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said.

