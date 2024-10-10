Team 2 Traffic: I-10 westbound closed at Whiskey Bay due to vehicle fire; congestion approaching 3 miles

87°
WHISKEY BAY — A vehicle fire on Interstate 10 westbound closed down all lanes of traffic near Whiskey Bay on Thursday.
I-10 West is closed on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge near Mile Marker 129 due to the blaze. Congestion is approaching 3 miles.
Motorists are advised to use an alternate route, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said.
