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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 West reopened on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge after crash
BATON ROUGE — I-10 West is back open on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge after a crash resulted in the interstate closing for close to three hours.
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The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Pictures sent to WBRZ show an 18-wheeler with a crumpled hood.
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