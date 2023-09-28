85°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 WB shut down before Whiskey Bay due to vehicle fire

By: WBRZ Staff

ATCHAFALAYA BASIN BRIDGE - A vehicle fully engulfed in flames on I-10 westbound before Whiskey Bay stalled traffic for miles Thursday afternoon.

The vehicle fire caused the Basin Bridge to be shut down on the westbound side. As of 5:15 p.m., traffic congestion was approaching Ramah. 

WBRZ Team 2 Traffic has reached out to State Police for more information about injuries and the extent of the road closure. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

This is a developing story.

