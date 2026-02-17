69°
Team 2 Traffic: I-10 Eastbound in Ascension Parish reopens following crash

By: WBRZ Staff

DUTCHTOWN - Drivers in Ascension Parish were turning around and getting off of Interstate 10 on Tuesday morning due to a crash in the eastbound lanes. 

A vehicle overturned around 9 a.m. before the Gonzales exit. 

By 10:30, the road had reopened. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said only minor injuries were reported. 

No information about the crash has been released. 

