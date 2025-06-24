81°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 East at U.S. 61 in Ascension Parish closed due to crash
SORRENTO - Interstate 10 Eastbound is closed at U.S. Highway 61 due to a crash, according to officials.
Congestion is reaching La. Highway 22 and motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
No information was immediately available regarding injuries.
