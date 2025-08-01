84°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 East at I-10/I-110 merge closed due to disabled tractor trailer
BATON ROUGE - I-10 East is closed at the I-10/I-110 merge due to a disabled tractor trailer, traffic officials said.
Trending News
The congestion reached one mile before La. Highway 415 and motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friday's Health Report: World Lung Cancer Day
-
Trump says he's mobilized nuclear submarines in response to Russian official's 'provocative...
-
Trump demands official overseeing jobs data be fired after dismal employment report
-
City-Parish officials finish work on transportation project in Baton Rouge Health District
-
Man on active parole arrested in Kenner after police find stolen Jeep...
Sports Video
-
Southern leaning on experience while building for 2025 season
-
WATCH: As fall camp continues on the Bluff, Southern head coach Terrence...
-
LSU football starts Fall camp with solid first practice
-
LSU football begins fall camp just one month ahead of season opener...
-
Tulane basketball player Gregg Glenn III, a former Michigan transfer, dies unexpectedly