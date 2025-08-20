4 injured after gravel truck overturns, vehicle catches fire; I-10 closed near Lobdell in West Baton Rouge

PORT ALLEN — Four people were brought to the hospital after a gravel truck overturned and another vehicle caught fire on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish on Wednesday morning.

Acadian Ambulance said that three people were transported via Airmed, and another was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center by West Baton Rouge Fire.

The interstate going westbound was closed between La. 1 and Grosse Tete starting around 6:20 a.m.

West Baton Rouge Parish deputies and first responders responded to the scene and said that motorists should use an alternate route like U.S. 190.