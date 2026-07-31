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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute

4 hours 57 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, July 31 2026 Jul 31, 2026 July 31, 2026 4:47 AM July 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

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4:30a: Vehicle Fire. Left lane blocked on I-110 NB at I 10 West/Terrace St/. The center lane is now open leaving the left lane blocked on I-10 West at the I-10/110 split due to a vehicle fire. Congestion is now approaching College Drive.

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