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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
Trending News
4:30a: Vehicle Fire. Left lane blocked on I-110 NB at I 10 West/Terrace St/. The center lane is now open leaving the left lane blocked on I-10 West at the I-10/110 split due to a vehicle fire. Congestion is now approaching College Drive.
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