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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5:05a: Disabled vehicle. Left lane blocked in Capitol on I-110 SB at Hwy 73/Government St/Exit 1A; CLEARED
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7:05a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Old South Baton Rouge on I 10 WB at Louise St/Exit 155C, stop and go traffic back to Dalrymple Dr/LSU/Exit 156B
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