TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

6a: Accident in Port Allen on La 1 NB at Philip's Lane/Sun Plus Pkwy; Sheriff's Dept is intermittently blocking off NB La 1 near the Walmart to get an accident off of the Intracoastal bridge; CLEARED