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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute

1 hour 55 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, June 05 2026 Jun 5, 2026 June 05, 2026 4:37 AM June 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore & Abigail Whitam

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

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6a: Accident in Port Allen on La 1 NB at Philip's Lane/Sun Plus Pkwy; Sheriff's Dept is intermittently blocking off NB La 1 near the Walmart to get an accident off of the Intracoastal bridge; CLEARED

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