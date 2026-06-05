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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
Trending News
6a: Accident in Port Allen on La 1 NB at Philip's Lane/Sun Plus Pkwy; Sheriff's Dept is intermittently blocking off NB La 1 near the Walmart to get an accident off of the Intracoastal bridge; CLEARED
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Southern adds former JUCO player to quarterback room
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"We've done it before" Alvin Kamara talks crowded Saints backfield
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