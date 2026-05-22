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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
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Hammond USPS job fair draws strong turnout for mail carrier openings
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FBI agents seen removing boxes from Denham Springs nonprofit organization
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STAR Center expands free support for sexual trauma survivors in Louisiana
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LSU softball readies for Super Regional against top-seeded Alabama
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Senate committee shrinks LA GATOR and education funding to address deficit
Sports Video
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LSU softball readies for Super Regional against top-seeded Alabama
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LSU baseball sees season come to an early end in SEC Tournament...
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LSU baseball facing more drama in critical SEC Tournament contest
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LSU softball heating up at the right time
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LSU baseball makes final push to save their season