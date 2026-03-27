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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
Trending News
5:25a: Overturned vehicle. Two lanes blocked in Westport on I 10 WB after LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151
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News Video
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EBRSO: Man previously accused of child molestation arrested after requesting explicit photos...
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Tangipahoa officials urge caution at train crossings after fatal wreck at intersection...
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Kim Mulkey speaks to media ahead of Sweet 16 matchup vs. Duke
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LSU rehires former men's basketball coach Will Wade, parts ways with Matt...
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WBRZ Investigative Unit finds hundreds of guns stolen from capital area cars...
Sports Video
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Kim Mulkey speaks to media ahead of Sweet 16 matchup vs. Duke
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LSU rehires former men's basketball coach Will Wade, parts ways with Matt...
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Kailin Chio named SEC Gymnast of the Year
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LSU point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. plans to enter transfer portal
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Garrett Nussmeier "fully healthy" at LSU Pro Day