42°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Alleged drug dealer from Baton Rouge arrested with narcotics, children in vehicle
-
2 children hit while getting off school bus in Thibodaux
-
Gonzales city council denies new agreement on city baseball fields
-
Public hearing held for proposed Injection Well near Donaldsonville, some residents say...
-
BRPD: Man wanted for allegedly cashing fraudulent checks at local Mexican restaurant
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball's second half surge leads to sixth straight win
-
LSU baseball unveils new 'Intimidator' billboard at Alex Box Stadium commemorating 8th...
-
LSU basketball bullied by MSU Bulldogs
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...