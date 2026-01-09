71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute

1 hour 44 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, January 09 2026 Jan 9, 2026 January 09, 2026 5:07 AM January 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB at LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A; CLEARED

6a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB before 10/12 Split/Hammond/Exit 159

6:10a: Accident. Greenwell Springs Rd/ Magnolia Bend Rd.; CLEARED

Trending News

6:20a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Flannery Rd NB/SB at US 190/Florida Blvd; CLEARED

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days