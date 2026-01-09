TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB at LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A; CLEARED

6a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB before 10/12 Split/Hammond/Exit 159

6:10a: Accident. Greenwell Springs Rd/ Magnolia Bend Rd.; CLEARED

6:20a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Flannery Rd NB/SB at US 190/Florida Blvd; CLEARED