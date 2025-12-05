43°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
3:40a: Accident on Joor Road near Country Estate Ave. in Central; CLEARED
5:20a: Accident in The Avenues on Scenic Hwy at Winnebago St; CLEARED
6:15a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Rosenwald Rd at Veterans Memorial Blvd; CLEARED
7:20a: Accident With Injury in Baton Rouge on Florida Blvd at McGhee Dr
Westdale Middle School closing tomorrow due to sewage issue
Having trouble with your toilets? City says heavy rain impacting sewer systems
Accused drug dealer escapes from Vermilion Parish Jail, sheriff says
Gov. Landry appoints Jarrod Coniglio as the new Secretary of the Louisiana...
Former CEO of finalist to develop LSU arena pardoned by Trump after...
REPORT: Joe Sloan set to be the offensive coordinator at Kentucky
LSU Football is not retaining Austin Thomas as the team's general manager
Lane Kiffin to appear on College GameDay this weekend in Atlanta
Student-athletes from around Capital region sign Letters of Intent
LSU football signs ten student-athletes on Wednesday