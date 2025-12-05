TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

3:40a: Accident on Joor Road near Country Estate Ave. in Central; CLEARED

5:20a: Accident in The Avenues on Scenic Hwy at Winnebago St; CLEARED

6:15a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Rosenwald Rd at Veterans Memorial Blvd; CLEARED

7:20a: Accident With Injury in Baton Rouge on Florida Blvd at McGhee Dr