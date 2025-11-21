Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
4:15a: Accident. Right lane blocked in Port Allen on I 10 EB between LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153 and LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A; CLEARED
4:45a: Accident. Shoulder blocked in Livingston on I-12 EB between Hwy 63 /Frost Rd/Livingston/Exit 22 and Hwy 441/Holden/Exit 29; CLEARED
5:15a: Accident in Downtown East on Florida St at N 15th St; CLEARED
6a: Stall in off ramp in Denham Springs on I-12 EB off-ramp to Juban Rd/LA 1026/Exit 12; Ramp is passable; CLEARED
6:15a: Stall in off ramp in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB off-ramp to Essen Ln/LA-3064/Exit 160; Ramp is passable
