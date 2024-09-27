68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Commute

50 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, September 27 2024 Sep 27, 2024 September 27, 2024 8:00 AM September 27, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Trending News

2 left lanes blocked on I-12 westbound just before the O'Neal exit due to a crash. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days