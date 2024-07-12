TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

8:15 a.m.: Wreck with injury on Lobdell @ Goodwood

8 a.m.: Wreck on I-12 WB @ Acadian with right shoulder blocked.

7 a.m.: Closed due to wreck on Juban Rd Both NB/SB between Carter Hills Ave and Wax Rd