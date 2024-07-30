88°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: DOTD forcing emergency closure of interstate to offload semi truck
BATON ROUGE - The State Department of Transportation and Development plans to close down a handful of major roadways in the capitol area to offload a stalled 18-wheeler that is transporting an oversized load.
According to LaDOTD, an emergency closure will take place from 8 p.m. July 30 to 4 a.m. on July 31.
I-12 Westbound will be closed at US 61 (Airline Highway). I-10 Westbound will be shut down between the I-10/12 merge and the I-10/110 merge.
Traffic on I-10 Westbound will be detoured to I-12 Eastbound at US 61 (Airline Highway).
This is a developing story. We have reached out to LaDOTD for more information.
