57°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Daily Monday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
-
6:20 a.m.: Breakdown with left lane blocked on I-10 EB at Washington St
Trending News
-
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teen escapee killed in retaliatory shooting along Washington Avenue
-
Mom and daughter take king cake tasting to a new extreme
-
44th annual Spanish Town parade rolled through Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon
-
Teen escapee killed in retaliatory shooting along Washington Avenue
-
11th annual Mardi Gras Festival takes place on Saturday