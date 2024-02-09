62°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Daily Friday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Jeff Landry National Guard press conference
-
11th annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival promises to be a fun-filled...
-
Brian Kelly Signing Day
-
Prairieville neighborhood loses power 20 times each year, asks for solution
-
Investigative Unit: New Roads police chief resigns over inappropriate relationship with female...