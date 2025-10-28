80°
At least 1 person injured in crash on I-10 E at College Dr, congestion past Mississippi River Bridge
BATON ROUGE — At least one person was injured in a crash on I-10 Eastbound at the College Drive involving a truck pulling an RV, another truck with a trailer and an 18-wheeler on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Sources told WBRZ that at least one person was taken to the hospital. According to Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development traffic cameras, congestion was backed up through Port Allen as of 4:15 p.m.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene.
WBRZ has asked officials for more information.
