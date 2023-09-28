TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Congestion extends 12 miles after fire on Atchafalaya Basin bridge

ATCHAFALAYA BASIN BRIDGE - A vehicle engulfed in flames on I-10 westbound before Whiskey Bay stalled traffic for miles Thursday afternoon. By nightfall, officials told WBRZ the backup had reached 12 miles.

The right lane is now open, but the left lane remains blocked.

The vehicle fire closed the bridge on the westbound side during the afternoon rush hour.

Video showed an intense fire along the right side of the elevated interstate. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route until the situation is cleared.

No timeframe was given for the road to reopen.