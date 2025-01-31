TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Center lane of I-10 reopens going eastbound on Mississippi River Bridge after crash

PORT ALLEN — The center lane of Interstate 10 going eastbound on the Mississippi River Bridge has been reopened after a crash involving three vehicles on Friday.

West Baton Rouge Parish deputies said they responded to scene of the crash. An 18-wheeler was rear-ended by another vehicle, which caused a third car to crash, deputies added.

No injuries were reported.

Congestion was past Lobdell. Authorities said to expect delays.