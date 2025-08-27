89°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Car fire along I-12 near Essen Lane causes traffic snarl
BATON ROUGE - Traffic started to stack up along Interstate 12 eastbound around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday near the Essen Lane exit after a car caught on fire.
LaDOTD cameras showed firefighters responding to the fire and putting it out.
Congestion has backed up past the I-10/I-12 split.
No information about the vehicle fire has been released.
