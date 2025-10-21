85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All southbound lanes of I-110 blocked near Plank Road after semi-truck jackknifes, stalls

Tuesday, October 21 2025 10:20 AM
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — All lanes of I-110 southbound are blocked near Plank Road after a semi-truck jackknifed and stalled on the interstate. 

The stalled truck was first reported around 1 a.m. By 11 a.m., the roadway was still closed. 

Southbound traffic is backed up several miles, approaching Winbourne Avenue.

