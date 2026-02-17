64°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes reopen on I-12 West at Airline after 18-wheeler crash

4 hours 38 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, February 17 2026 Feb 17, 2026 February 17, 2026 2:47 PM February 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — I-12 Westbound was shut down at Airline Highway due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Congestion reached Millerville Road. The Baton Rouge Fire Department also said Hazmat units were dispatched to the crash to deal with "fuel on the road."

All lanes were reopened around 5:30 p.m.

