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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes reopen after car fire shuts down eastbound lanes on Bonnet Carre Spillway
LAPLACE — A vehicle fire shut down the eastbound lanes of I-10 along the Bonnet Carre Spillway on Tuesday afternoon.
Photos show large flames and smoke billowing from a car on the spillway just before 2 p.m.
State police said no injuries were reported.
The Department of Transportation and Development said congestion reached seven miles.
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All lanes were reopened around 3 p.m.
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