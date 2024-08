TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 West past Perkins Road after overturned car caused closure

BATON ROUGE — All lanes of traffic on I-10 West just past Perkins Road have been reopened after two lanes were closed after a crash on Monday.

According to LaDOTD traffic cameras, congestion was approaching College Drive. The crash appeared to be caused by an overturned car towing another.

Police and fire officials responded to the scene.