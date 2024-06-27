89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes open after vehicle fire on I-10 EB near Lobdell

5 hours 51 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, June 27 2024 Jun 27, 2024 June 27, 2024 1:25 PM June 27, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Update at 6:30 p.m.: All lanes are now open on I-10 East at Mile Marker 149. Congestion remains approaching LA-3000 (Ramah).

------------------------------

LOBDELL — A vehicle fire on Interstate 10 eastbound near Lobdell closed one lane and caused congestion approaching four miles, LaDOTD said Thursday.

Trending News

The left lane is now open, but traffic is backed up as far back as Grosse Tete. Expect major delays.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days