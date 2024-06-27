89°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes open after vehicle fire on I-10 EB near Lobdell
Update at 6:30 p.m.: All lanes are now open on I-10 East at Mile Marker 149. Congestion remains approaching LA-3000 (Ramah).
LOBDELL — A vehicle fire on Interstate 10 eastbound near Lobdell closed one lane and caused congestion approaching four miles, LaDOTD said Thursday.
The left lane is now open, but traffic is backed up as far back as Grosse Tete. Expect major delays.
