84°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes clear on I-10 East near Perkins after wreck backed up traffic to Port Allen
BATON ROUGE — Traffic was backed up to Port Allen Tuesday after the left lane on I-10 East was shut down due to a wreck around 2 p.m.
All lanes were reopened around 3:15 p.m.
Trending News
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Powerball climbs to $605M jackpot
-
US patients can now get Ozempic for half price if they can...
-
US pediatricians' new COVID-19 shot recommendations differ from CDC advice
-
70 for 70: A look at the career of Brooks Read, an...
-
Mary Bird Perkins hosting 'Barbershop Bash' to raise prostate cancer awareness
Sports Video
-
It's game week for Southern football
-
LSU Practice Notes from Monday, August 18
-
Garrett Nussmeier, two other LSU players named to AP Preseason All-America teams
-
Saints will start Tyler Shough at quarterback for preseason home opener
-
LSU football eases back with load management day at practice