TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All eastbound lanes of I-10 re-opened near Mall of Louisiana exit after vehicle fire

Tuesday, July 08 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — All eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed near the Mall of Louisiana exit due to a vehicle fire on Tuesday. 

Congestion from the blockage between the Mall exit and Bluebonnet Boulevard approached the I-10/I-12 split.

St. George Fire officials said that, by 2:45 p.m., the fire was "under control."

As of 3:25 p.m., the road had reopened. 

