TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 2 left lanes closed on I-10 Westbound at Perkins Road due to wreck
BATON ROUGE — The two left lanes are blocked on I-10 Westbound at Perkins Road due to a crash.
Congestion has approached the I-10/I-12 split.
EMS is at the scene.
WBRZ is working to learn more about the crash.
