48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 2 left lanes closed on I-10 Westbound at Perkins Road due to wreck

49 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, January 30 2026 Jan 30, 2026 January 30, 2026 5:34 PM January 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The two left lanes are blocked on I-10 Westbound at Perkins Road due to a crash. 

Congestion has approached the I-10/I-12 split. 

EMS is at the scene. 

Trending News

WBRZ is working to learn more about the crash.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days