86°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 18-wheeler fire causes delays on I-10 eastbound before Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - An 18-wheeler fire led to traffic backing up on I-10 eastbound before Port Allen.
Officials responded to the vehicle fire around 3:44 p.m. All lanes are currently open and the fire appears to be extinguished.
Trending News
No other information is immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Police investigating after fatal shooting involving state trooper in Ascension Parish
-
LSU ranks among 180 best colleges across the country in new list
-
$5 million expansion coming to Walker's Our Lady of the Lake Hospital
-
Mural promoting accessible cancer research unveiled on historic North Baton Rouge barbershop
-
La. 955 bridge over Monahan Bayou to close for maintenance
Sports Video
-
LSU on their first bye week following loss to Ole Miss
-
College football national championship game returning to New Orleans after 2027 season,...
-
LSU, South Carolina set for Saturday night showdown on Oct. 11
-
Southern using their second bye week to clean up mistakes from 1-4...
-
Saints remain winless after falling to the Bills 31-19