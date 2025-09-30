86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 18-wheeler fire causes delays on I-10 eastbound before Port Allen

2 hours 19 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, September 30 2025 Sep 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 4:19 PM September 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - An 18-wheeler fire led to traffic backing up on I-10 eastbound before Port Allen.

Officials responded to the vehicle fire around 3:44 p.m. All lanes are currently open and the fire appears to be extinguished.

Trending News

No other information is immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days