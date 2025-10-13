70°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 18-wheeler carrying large pipe loses load on Hwy 42
FRENCH SETTLEMENT - An 18-wheeler carrying a large pipe lost its load on Hwy 42 about 200 feet before Hwy 16 across from the Moonlight and Best Stop, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday evening.
As of around 6:30 p.m., traffic was being rerouted through a parking lot to Hwy 42, and Hwy 16 was clear.
Trending News
LPSO said drivers traveling on Hwy. 42 should expect delays.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana's Congressional map debate is expected to be heard by Supreme Court...
-
LSU Presidential Search Committee announces new meeting dates
-
VIDEO: Massive brawl at Uncle Earl's leads to arrest of two 19-year-olds
-
LSU to play Texas A&M at primetime on WBRZ
-
Portion of Airline Highway near BRPD HQ to be named after victims...