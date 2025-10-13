TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 18-wheeler carrying large pipe loses load on Hwy 42

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - An 18-wheeler carrying a large pipe lost its load on Hwy 42 about 200 feet before Hwy 16 across from the Moonlight and Best Stop, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday evening.

As of around 6:30 p.m., traffic was being rerouted through a parking lot to Hwy 42, and Hwy 16 was clear.

LPSO said drivers traveling on Hwy. 42 should expect delays.