TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 1 injured, intersection shut down after car crash on Antioch Boulevard

3 hours 45 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, September 26 2025 Sep 26, 2025 September 26, 2025 1:02 PM September 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — One person was injured and an intersection was shut down after a Friday afternoon car crash on Antioch Boulevard, officials said.

The wreck happened around 12:30 p.m., and the St. George Fire Department blocked off the intersection of Antioch Boulevard and the entrance to the Rouse's shopping center, asking residents to avoid the area. One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition, sources told WBRZ.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. 

