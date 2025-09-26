87°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 1 injured, intersection shut down after car crash on Antioch Boulevard
ST. GEORGE — One person was injured and an intersection was shut down after a Friday afternoon car crash on Antioch Boulevard, officials said.
The wreck happened around 12:30 p.m., and the St. George Fire Department blocked off the intersection of Antioch Boulevard and the entrance to the Rouse's shopping center, asking residents to avoid the area. One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition, sources told WBRZ.
HAPPENING NOW: crews are currently on scene of an MVA on Antioch at the entrance to the Rouse’s shopping center. This intersection is blocked at this time. Please avoid this area! pic.twitter.com/ES1OViMcgI— St. George Fire Dept. (@StGeorgeFD) September 26, 2025
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
