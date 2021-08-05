Latest Weather Blog
Teachers should show proof of vaccination or be tested weekly, EBR schools boss tells board
BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System’s new top educator wants the school board to require staff to show proof of being vaccinated for the coronavirus as school starts next week.
Those who can't or aren't vaccinated would be required to take COVID tests.
School board members heard from Superintendent Sito Narcisse during his remarks to the board as it met for a meeting Thursday evening.
Narcisse said proof of vaccines should be required for employees or they should have COVID tests weekly. He likened it to an educator's responsibility of keeping children safe.
The request shocked some board members at the meeting.
Students return to the classrooms of East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools Wednesday, August 11. Teachers returned this week to get classrooms ready.
The school board would have to determine the policy at an upcoming meeting. No decision was made Thursday – nor was one planned.
